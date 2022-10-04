Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Announces Retirement

Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – A spokesperson for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Charles County Sheriff, Troy D. Berry has announced his retirement.

He will officially step down on October 14, 2022.

For over 30 years, Sheriff Berry has served as an officer in Charles County.

According to the official website of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Berry has worked his way through many positions including detective, supervisor, investigator, Assistant Commander and Commander of Internal Affairs, District Commander of the Waldorf Station, and Commander of Patrol Operations.

In 2014, Berry was elected Sheriff, and made history as the first African-American to ever hold the position of Sheriff in Charles County.

He was later re-elected as Sheriff in 2018.

At this time there are no specific details as to why Sheriff Berry is retiring. Berry is currently slated to run as the Democratic nomination for Sheriff in 2022, facing a likely win in a heavily Democrat area.

This is a developing story. We will provide any further details as they become available.

