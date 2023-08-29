Charles County Sheriff’s Office Celebrates First Day Of School

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – On August 28, 2023, Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry along with Captain Cari Baker, Lt. Clarence Black, Sgt. Dorrell Savoy, and School Resource Officers Stephen Duley and JT Thompson stopped by Milton M. Somers Middle School and Mary B. Neal Elementary School to greet students as they arrived for the first day of school.

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

“On behalf of Sheriff Berry, our School Resource Officers and everyone at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, we welcome you and we are so excited to begin the new school year,” the Sheriff’s Office shared in a Facebook post. “With every new lesson, may you discover the power of knowledge. Dive in and make the most of this academic adventure. We will be here for you.”

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook