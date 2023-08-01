Charles County Sheriff's Office Donates To Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Scholarship Program

WALDORF, Md. – Last week, on behalf of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Berry presented a donation to the Tri-County MD Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated in support of their scholarship program. These scholarships will aid in the educational development and academic excellence of students.

“The women of the Tri-County MD Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated work incredibly hard to ensure community needs are met and we thank them for all of the work that they do in our community!” said Sheriff Berry.

The Tri-County (MD) Alumnae Chapter expressed their gratitude to Sheriff Troy Berry and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office for their continued support for TCMDAC’s efforts to support the youth in their service area with scholarships.

Tri-County (MD) Alumnae Chapter Chartered May 27, 2011. The Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated was founded on January 13, 1913, by 22 collegiate women at Howard University to promote academic excellence and provide assistance to those in need. The Founders of Delta Sigma Theta envisioned an organization committed to sisterhood, scholarship, service, and addressing the social issues of the time. Since its founding, Delta Sigma Theta has become one of the preeminent service-based sororities, with more than 300,000 initiated members and over 1,000 chartered chapters worldwide.

To learn more about the Tri-County MD Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority visit their website.

