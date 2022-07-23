Charles County Sheriff’s Officers Host Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp

LA PLATA, Md. – What do you get when you combine a group of girls who love soccer with coaches, volunteers, and other supporters who wish to see them succeed?

You get 64 outstanding young ladies who are fired up and ready to be leaders, both on and off the field!

This week, our School Resource Officers hosted another successful three-day Ladies Leadership Soccer Camp at Laurel Springs Regional Park!

Campers were able to work on their soccer skills and also learn important lessons about leadership and being good teammates.

Along with the SROs were several volunteers from the community, including North Point Graduate and Division 1 Player for the Miami Hurricanes Jordan Felton, De’Janae Hicks, and Kaidence Anderson.

CCSO employees Julie Barrows, Ward Grove, and Morgan Grove also gave their time to coach and help out.

Detective Nina Garner and Comfort K9 Liberty also stopped by to visit the campers!

We’d like to give a BIG thank you to Charles County Board of Education for their support, as well as UTZ Potato Chips, Chick-Fil-A, and Rita’s!

The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention Youth and Victim Services (partially) funded this project under sub-award number CGPF-2022-0010.

All points of view in this document are those of the author and do not necessarily represent the official position of any State or Federal Agency.