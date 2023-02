WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of February 5th and 12th:

Smallwood Dr. at Wade Elementary School

Berry Rd. at Berry Elementary School

Middletown Rd. at Westlake High School

Piney Church Rd. St. Charles High School

David Rd. at Davis Middle School

Billingsley Rd. at Billingsley Elementary School