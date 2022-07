WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of July 10 and July 17:

-Berry Road at Jenifer Elementary School

-Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School

-Indian Head Highway at Indian Head Elementary School

-Ironsides Road at Mt. Hope Elementary School

-Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School

-Poplar Hill Road at St. Peters Church