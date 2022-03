WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of March 20th and 27th:



Marshall Corner Road at McDonough High School

Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School

Piney Church Road at St. Charles High School

Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School

Rock Point Road at Piccowaxen Middle School

Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School