WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the weeks of May 15 and May 22:

-Leonardtown Road at Thomas Stone High School

-Livingston Road at J.C. Parks Elementary School

-Lancaster Circle at Barnhart Elementary School

-Davis Road at Theodore Davis Middle School

-Chicamuxen Road at Lackey High School

-Billingsley Road at Billingsley Elementary School