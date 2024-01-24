Charles County Volunteer Emergency Responders Can Now Apply For Tax Credit Online

LA PLATA, Md. – The Charles County Treasurer’s Office is pleased to announce that property tax credit applications are now available online for volunteer emergency responders. In September 2023, the Board of County Commissioners enacted legislation to provide a property tax credit for volunteer emergency responders and their surviving spouses, to recognize the invaluable contributions of these individuals to our community.

To qualify, applicants must be an individual who is an active or retired volunteer member of a fire, rescue, or emergency medical services company in Charles County; or a surviving spouse of an emergency responder who has not remarried. Additionally, to be eligible, volunteer emergency responders or a surviving spouse must have a federal adjusted gross income that does not exceed $150,000, and meet other criteria related to volunteer status and length of service. The tax credit will provide up to $500 annually beginning with the 2024-25 full-year tax assessment for the volunteer emergency responder’s principal county residence.

Applications are due by May 1, 2024. For more information, and to obtain application materials, visit https://www.charlescountymd.gov/government/fiscal-and-administrative-services/treasury-taxes/your-taxes.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.