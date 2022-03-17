Charles Daniel Davis, Jr.

Charles Daniel Davis, Jr., 75, of Hollywood, MD passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with his loving family at his side.

He was born on January 15, 1947 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Charles Daniel Davis, Sr. and Frances Catherine Raley Davis. Danny grew up in Hollywood, MD where he resided all his life. He graduated from Ryken High School in 1965.

On September 10, 1966 Danny married his beloved wife, Rose Marie Cheseldine at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Together they celebrated over 55 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed by the Department of Defense at Naval Air Station Patuxent River for 38 dedicated years as an Electronic Technician until his retirement in 2002. Danny and Rose loved to travel together and go camping with dear friends. Together they saw nearly all 50 states, went on several cruises and in recent years visited Italy and Ireland.

In addition to his beloved wife, Rose, Danny is also survived by his daughter, Heather Lynn Davis Flaherty. After many years of waiting Danny and Rose were blessed with and adopted Heather in 1973. Until she went to college she was his ever present shadow. His grandchildren: Joseph “Jack” Daniel Flaherty and Isabella “Izzy” Davis Flaherty were the apples of his eye. He enjoyed every minute spent with them. A man of few words Danny always had more love then a heart can hold for his wife and small family.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister: Frances “Candy” Marie Farr.

Danny joined Hollywood VFD in 1970 and began his lifelong dedication to the volunteer fire service. As a member of Hollywood he was Assistant Chief in 1984 and Chief in 1985 and 1986. In 1992 he was made President of the Department in 1992 and held that position for 3 years. During his tenure at Hollywood, Danny also held positions of Safety Officer, Assistant Engineer, and Training Officer, Secretary and was on the Board of Directors for numerous years. During his time at Hollywood, he was awarded several awards for service. These awards include; Top 5 Responder, HVFD Outstanding Service Award, Firefighter of the Year, President’s Award, and a Unit Citation in 2006 for a Rescue Incident. Danny sat on numerous committees over the years and was the Chairperson of the Carnival, Audit, Budget, Membership, Safety, Ways & Means, Brush Truck, Engine, Planning, and News Letter Committees during his time at Hollywood.

Danny was also involved within the County and State when it comes to the Fire Service. He was the President of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association in 1989. Prior to President, he was 1st and 2nd Vice President and held the position of Secretary for 5 years. Within St. Mary’s County, he was Chairman (1988-89) and Co-Chairman (1986-1987) of the St. Mary’s Fire Board and Chair (2010–2014, 2016-2017) and Vice Chair (2009 and 2015) of the St. Mary’s Emergency Services Committee. In 1997 Danny was elected as the President of the Maryland State Firemen’s Association (MSFA). Prior to President he held the positions of 1st and 2nd Vice President, Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the MSFA Executive Committee and Board of Review. He was involved in numerous aspects of the State Firemen’s Association including Fire Prevention, Legislation, Budget, Convention, and Awards Committee. He served on or as head of the MSFA Legislative Committee for over 15 years. He worked tirelessly to make sure the Maryland firefighters got the money, equipment, training and benefits they and their families deserved. Danny was also appointment by the governor to the Maryland Fire Prevention Commission and a member of the evaluation team for the replacement Med-E-Vachelicopter 2010 to 2011.

Danny was inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame in 1988 and the MSFA Hall of Fame in 1990. He was awarded numerous awards from SMVFA and MSFA. Some of his most notable awards are; MSFA Silver Spring Award for Fire Prevention 1984, Legislator of the Year 2005 and 2012, MSFA Gladhill – Thompson Award 2009, and most recently the Marbery F. Gates Memorial Award in 2021. Chief Davis is one of the reasons we have what we have in the Fire Service here in Hollywood and throughout the State of Maryland.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with Fireman’s prayers recited at 7:00 p.m., at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be his nephews: Johnny Cheseldine, Gary Cheseldine, Scott Cheseldine, Dale Anderson, Allie Raley and Ricky Raley. Honorary pallbearers will be Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Memorial contributions may be made to, Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, Post Office Box 7, Hollywood, MD 20636 or Hospice of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.