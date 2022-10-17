Charles “Mark” Corbin, 62, of Fayetteville, NC, formerly of Abell, MD, passed away in Fayetteville, NC on October 6, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on January 2, 1960 in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Audrey Lucille Coffren Corbin and the late Charles W. Corbin. Mark grew up in District Heights, MD, and met his sweetheart and future wife, Sheila Rae Irvin Corbin, in 1975. They wed on September 8, 1979, and just recently celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Randy (Christine) Corbin of Martinsburg, WV, Megan Riley (Christopher) of Fayetteville, NC, and Dixie (Paul) Deehan of Honolulu, HI, five grandsons, Zakk (Alejandra) Corbin, his namesake, Jacob Charles Corbin, Gabriel Riley, Jackson Riley, and another namesake, Charles “Charlie” Deehan, and a great number of other family and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his brother and best friend, Kenith Laverne Corbin, Sr., in 1984.

Mark graduated from Suitland High School in 1978. He was an Account Manager for Mattos Pro Finishes, and was a past member of the 7th District Optimist Club. Mark loved boating, and he and Sheila would go out most every weekend. They also enjoyed taking family and friends on the boat. Mark was so proud of his three children and five grandsons, and he loved spending time with his family. He had a wonderful support network while battling his cancer, and he will be truly missed.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel. Pallbearers will be: Randy Corbin, Jake Corbin, Chris Riley, Paul Deehan, Bruce Coffren and Keith Coffren.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society, your local hospice, or the Wounded Warrior Project.

