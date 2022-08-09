Charles Melvin Dean Sr. 64 of Scotland, MD passed away on July 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born on November 29, 1957 in Leonardtown, MD to the late John H. Dean and Barbara Coombs Dean.

Melvin was a truck driver for Dean Lumber and Ridgell Oil Co. for most of his career. He enjoyed driving trucks and spending time with his son. He loved to go hunting, crabbing, and being outdoors. He had a passion for country music, tending his garden and canning.

He is survived by his son, Charles Melvin Dean Jr. (Yanira); his siblings, Helen Hutchens of Virginia and John W. Dean of Maryland.

The family will receive friends on Friday, August 5, 2022 from 5:00-6:00 P.M. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown,

MD 20650 with the eulogy being read at 6:00 P.M.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.