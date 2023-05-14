Maj. David Charles (third from left), winner of the Marine Corps Aviation Association John Glenn Squadron Acquisition Officer of the Year award, pictured with Col. Scott Shadforth, commanding officer of the Marine Aviation Detachment; Maj. Gen. Gregory Masiello, military deputy to DoD’s undersecretary of policy, and Mike Deslatte, Bell H-1 vice president and program director. (U.S. Marine Corps photo)

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.–The Marine Corps Aviation Association (MCAA) John Glenn Squadron presented Maj. David Charles with the Lieutenant General Michael A. Hough Acquisition Officer of the Year award at its annual banquet April 27 in Callaway, Maryland.

The association recognized Charles for his exceptional leadership of the Unmanned Logistics Systems – Air (ULS-A) Medium and Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft System (TRUAS) efforts while serving as the ULS-A military integrated product team lead for the Navy and Marine Corps Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program Office (PMA-263).

“I am very humbled and honored to be nominated for such a prestigious award,” Charles said. “There are so many deserving Marines in the command. I am very grateful to be selected and am extremely proud of the ULS-A team for their hard work and dedication to the PMA’s efforts.”

He was the driving force behind the training and execution of the Marines’ first TRUAS operation during end user evaluations conducted in late 2022. This marked the first time any service member employed the system without external support from the original equipment manufacturer. He went on to establish TRUAS training at the Marine Corps Training and Logistics Support Activities (TALSAs) to support future Marine Corps users.

He applied all the knowledge he gained preparing TRUAS for fleet users toward building a ULS-A Medium capability that will give Sailors and Marines even more flexibility in autonomous tactical resupply. His efforts to conduct market assessments for ULS-A Medium resulted in two prototyping contract awards as well as follow-on user assessment of this critical logistics capability.

“Maj. Charles’ leadership and teamwork has been outstanding and he is very deserving of this honor,” said Col. Victor Argobright, PMA-263 program manager. “He has significantly advanced the program’s autonomous resupply efforts, ensuring our Marines and Sailors on the front lines will get what they need when they need it.”

The MCAA John Glenn Squadron present the awards annually to recognize Marines who have exemplified themselves through the most significant contribution to, or professional achievement in the field of Marine aviation acquisition.

“The entire ULS-A team should be very proud of this award. It is an exciting time to be working on such an important and groundbreaking capability for the Marines,” Argobright said.

Maj. Charles went on to receive the Michael A. Hough Award for Acquisition Excellence at the national level and will be recognized at the 51st Annual Marine Corps Aviation Association Symposium in Dallas, Texas in May.