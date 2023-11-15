Charlotte Hall Dunkin’ To Celebrate Grand Re-Opening With Free Coffee For A Year Giveaway

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – Dunkin’ today announced it will celebrate the grand opening of its newly remodeled Next Generation restaurant in Charlotte Hall at 30170 Three Notch Road on Friday, November 17th. Starting at 9:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 100 customers with Free Coffee for a Year! *

At 10:00 a.m., the store will host a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a check presentation in which Dunkin’ franchisee Maria Icaza will present Medstar Health: Hospice of St. Mary’s with a $500 grant. From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., guests can also enjoy free giveaways from the Dunkin’ Prize Wheel, as well as an appearance from Dunkin’ mascot Cuppy.

Exciting elements of the remodeled Charlotte Hall restaurant location include:



• Modern Design: The openness, colors and materials used in the design help to create an approachable, positive and energetic environment. • Premium Pours: Dunkin’s signature cold beverages are now poured through an innovative tap system serving eight consistently cold beverages such as iced coffee, iced tea, Cold Brew and Nitro-Infused Cold Brew. Crew members will also use top-quality flavor-maximizing espresso machines to make hand-crafted drinks to order. • Dunkin’ on Demand: With fully integrated digital kiosks coming in the near future, guests will be able to choose to order with or without the help of a crew member. Dunkin’ has also introduced an area dedicated to mobile pickups, so that members of the Dunkin’ Rewards program who order ahead via Dunkin’s Mobile App can get in and out of the restaurant faster than ever before.

The 2,000 square-foot restaurant employs approximately 25 crew members and is open daily from 4:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com, or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.



* No Pur Nec. Open to Maryland residents in the Charlotte Hall area, 18+/age of maj. Ends November 17, 2023. Official Rules available upon request at 30170 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Free Coffee for a Year Giveaway recipients receive a coupon book containing 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months good only at the location where coupon book was issued. ©2023

WHERE:

Dunkin’

30170 Three Notch Rd

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622

WHEN:

Friday, November 17, 2023

9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.