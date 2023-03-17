Charlotte Hall Family Displaced After Home Destroyed By Fire

CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On March 16, at approximately 11:57 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a fire alarm in the 30000 block of Gershwin Road. While enroute St. Mary’s Communications received updated information for a structure fire at the same location.

The homeowner was alerted by the smoke and fire alarm system in the home and was able to escape from the home unharmed.

Crews arrived and found a two-story single family home with fire showing from the first and second floors. The outside team positioned multiple ladders on the structure, while the interior crew started performing a search.

The outside team was also tasked with setting up multiple lights, and opening up from the exterior. The fire was brought under control within 30 minutes of arrival. Crews operated for roughly 2 hours before returning to service.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the overnight structure fire to investigate.

The 2-story single-family residence sustained an estimated loss of $150,000.00 to the structure and $50,000.00 to contents.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the accidental fire originated in a first-floor storage room in the area of a standalone freezer.

The homeowners are being assisted by family and the American Red Cross.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal reminds all residents to regularly check their smoke alarms and to have a fire escape plan in place.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com