Cherry Blossom Festival At Lexington Manor Passive Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The Department of Recreation and Parks is pleased to announce the annual Cherry Blossom Festival Saturday, March 26, 2022, from noon – 4 p.m. at the Lexington Manor Passive Park (LMPP) at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park.

The event will have food trucks, arts and crafts, nature walks, community garden information, fitness challenges, information booths, skateboarding demos, Maryland Day games, face painting, fun runs, disc golf lessons, live music, give-a-ways and much more. There are no fees for the event. There will be several food trucks and commercial vendors on-site with items for purchase.

All are invited to attend and enjoy this free family fun day in the newly opened facility. Parking for the event will be available at Lancaster Park 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park.

The LMPP includes an Arts Park, a disc golf course, and an Interpretive Center. Recent improvements include new trails, roadways, and areas for nonmotorized transit.

For more information, contact Christina.bishop@stmarysmd.com or visit our webpage at www.stmarysmd.com/docs/lexingtonmanorpassivepark.pdf