Chris Gass, 66, of Colton’s Point, MD, passed away on September 23, 2023 in Washington, DC. He was a loving son, husband, brother, uncle, friend, leader and mentor. Chris was born on June 30, 1957 in Washington, DC to Richard “Dick” Gass and the late Juanita Gass (Fallin).

Chris was the founder of the sheet metal machinery company, Production Products, Inc. As the owner of PPI, he made significant contributions to the industry and was well known and respected as an icon. Chris lived a beautiful life with his lovely wife and high school sweetheart, Susan. Together, they traveled the world and enjoyed the outdoors, particularly hunting, fishing, and boating. His passion for these hobbies brought him immense joy.

Known for his kindness and generosity, Chris believed in the principle of “Givers Gain.” He touched the lives of many and will be remembered as a larger-than-life figure. Chris leaves behind cherished memories for his wife Susan Gass, his father Richard “Dick” Gass, his sisters Linda Molish and Elisabeth Rushing, and his brother William “Bill” Gass. He was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita Gass (Fallin).

A celebration of life cereomny date will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Chris’s memory can be made to either the Seventh District Rescue Squad, The St. Clements Hundred or The Oyster Recovery Partnership. Follow this link –https://everloved.com/life-of/chris-gass/

Chris Gass will be dearly missed by all who knew him. His legacy as a successful businessman, passionate outdoorsman, and kind-hearted individual will live on in the hearts of those he touched.