Christian Scott Wirth

Christian Scott Wirth, 18, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away suddenly at Penn State Altoona on March 4, 2022, in Altoona, PA.

He was born on March 27, 2003, in Leonardtown, MD, to Christopher Scott Wirth and Karen Lisa Gay Wirth of Lexington Park, MD.

Christian is a graduate of Father Andrew White and a 2021 graduate of St. Mary’s Ryken. He was in his first year at Penn State Altoona. He was an avid fan of football, particularly the New York Jets, and auto racing, IMSA and NASCAR. He played football with the Leonardtown Wildcats and rugby with the Pax River RFC. At Ryken he played on the school football team for a couple years, ran track, and spent his junior and senior year on the sailing team, where he lettered. He wrote for Penn State Altoona Collegiate Review. Every year he looked forward to the family trip to Lime Rock Park, CT, to watch sports car racing. He also enjoyed going to amusement parks, especially Hershey Park. Christian had an irresistible smile, a witty sense of humor and inviting disposition, allowing him to make many friends during his lifetime. His family was very important to him and he shared a close bond with them, especially his siblings.

In addition to his loving parents, he is also survived by his siblings: Christina Marie Wirth, Caeden Alexander Wirth and Caitlyn Francilia Wirth.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 7:30 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Ryan Pineda and con-celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Cemetery in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be his siblings: Christina Wirth and Caeden Wirth; his uncles, Cletus Gay and Michael Phillips; and his cousins, Zion Phillips and Josiah Phillips.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.