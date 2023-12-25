LEONARDTOWN, Md. – It took dozens of people and a lot of hours to make it happen, but you’ll see why one Christmas video, filmed in Leonardtown, is bringing joy to all this holiday season.

Donovan Farrell is the founder and creative director for the annual Christmas videos. This is the 8th year he’s put one together. It’s full of fun, creativity, and talent. This year, they concentrated on downtown Leonardtown with the song “Santa Claus is Coming to Leonardtown”.

“All of the businesses and friends in the video were so willing to help us out! Even with my sometimes wild ideas. When I asked my great friend George Hall to fly me around in his seaplane dressed as Santa he didn’t hesitate,” says Farrell.

Others who played big parts in the video include his friends, JR and Brittany Anderson. They brought their horses to town and JR dressed up as Santa. Tim Marum, brought out his one-of-a-kind and rare Harley Davidson motorcycle with a sidecar and Tim Sydnor, dressed as Santa, brought his classic custom truck with a Christmas tree in the truck bed out in the pouring rain! Farrell’s brother-in-law Nick Adams got his boat out of storage and dressed up as Santa too.

“The engine even fell off the back of the boat into Breton Bay, but he still managed to get the boat back up and running and on-site to film, all while dressed like Santa,” says Farrell.

The list goes on. Mark and Julia Guy provided a big rig beer truck driven by Patrick Russell. Jeremy and Melanie Redman offered up their custom Tesla to drive around town.

“It is white with custom red wheels and air ride suspension and fits the roll perfectly!!!”

To top it all off, Todd Cease from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department dressed up as Santa escorted the crew in the fire company Jeep, then got the crew on top of a firetruck for the group portion to bring Santa to town.

“Everyone just went over and above!!! Not to mention all the local businesses that opened their doors for us to film!”

Farrell wanted to give special shoutouts to the commissioners and town of Leonardtown for working and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make it all happen, including Winson Media, Sargas Media, and Stearns Aerial Imagery.

“I’m so proud and honored to have been born, raised, and to still live in beautiful Leonardtown,” says Farrell.

To find “Santa Claus is coming to Leonardtown” and all prior Christmas Videos, visit https://donovanfarrell.com.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com