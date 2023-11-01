Christopher Howard Buckler

Christopher Howard “Chris” Buckler, 60, of Leonardtown, Maryland, passed away October 25,2023 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Chris was born in Washington, D.C. on April 5,1963 to the late Howard Theodore Buckler, Jr. and Dorothy Jean Buckler.

He was a retired Electronics tech from Honeywell Allied Signal. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Chris loved farming, listening to music, watching movies and playing with his St Bernard’s and Toy Poodles…his latest being his and everyone else’s “Buddy “.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Buckler, Brother, Francis Roger Buckler, Sister, Michelle Denise Roberts (Raymond), Sister-in-law, Tammy Roark (Josh), Brothers-in-law, Frankie Wood, Jr. (Tracey), and Glenn Wood (Robin), as well as one niece, eight nephews, and his loyal dog Buddy.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 2,2023 from 11:00am to 12:00pm at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636, with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 12:00pm. A burial will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pall Bearers will be Eddie Wathen, Bobby Spalding, Kenny Buckler, Allie Weiland, Dave Woodburn, Brandon Gronert, and Larry Miedzinski.

Acting as honorary pallbearers are his niece and nephews Aaron Buckler, Alex Buckler, Ryan Cease, Todd Cease, Shawn Wood, Jessica Wood, Frankie Wood, III, Jared Daye, Jacob Daye, Emma Roark, Adam Roark, Ryan Wathen, Brianna Wathen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or the Leonardtown Rescue Squad P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.