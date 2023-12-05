Christopher Joseph Dugan, 58, passed away November 20, 2023 after a short but valiant fight against cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 13, 1965 in Heidelberg, Germany to the late Michael H. Dugan and Shirley Ann Wren Dugan.

His wife and children, as well as all the members of his large family, were always on his mind and his family was most important to him.

Chris was also known for having an exuberant love of people and living life to the fullest. He was passionate about golf, boating and spending time with family and friends. The West Virginia University Mountaineers was another passion and he was a dedicated fan.

His passion for golf was evident by how many times you could find him on the course with a new club, a new putter or maybe even a new swing. He was always practicing trying to get better.

His love of the Redskins/Commanders was evident by his dogs, named Gibbs and Riggins.

Chris always had an encouraging, kind word for everyone he met. He used humor to put people at ease and had a gift of turning everyone he met into an instant friend.

His optimism, humor and love for others never left him.

Christopher is survived by his cherished wife, Marcia Dame Dugan, two children, Christopher “Blue” Dugan, Megan Dugan, his siblings, D. Kevin Dugan (Inelka), Shaun P. Dugan (Trish), Bryan T. Dugan (Sue), Keith S. Dugan (Becca), Kelly J. Dugan, Patrick E. Dugan, sister-in-law Gaye Dugan, step-children, David DeFreitas, Thayse Dame, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Michael W. Dugan and sister-in-law, Debbie Dugan.

Family will receive friends for a memorial Mass of Christian burial on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at St. John’s Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43950 St. John’s Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636. Inurnment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741, or the Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 719329, Philadelphia, PA 19171-9329.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.