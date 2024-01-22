Churchton Man Arrested After Firing Gun During Argument With Neighbor

CHURCHTON, Md. – On January 20, 2024, officers were dispatched to a disorderly conduct call at approximately 2:15 p.m. in the 5500 block of Deale Churchton Road in Churchton.

Upon arrival, they learned that two neighbors had been arguing outside when one of them, identified as Brian Lee Lester, 30, of Churchton, Md., allegedly pulled out a silver handgun. Lester reportedly fired a single shot into the air before retreating towards his home.

Lester, who is prohibited from possessing firearms, was subsequently arrested and charged with discharge of a firearm within 100 yards of a residence and reckless endangerment.

He was released the same day on an unsecured personal bond of $10,000.

