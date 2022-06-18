Citizens Encouraged To Use Social Media Hashtag During Storm Season

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Emergency Services, is expanding its situational awareness during and after weather-related incidents by encouraging citizens to use the hashtag #SMCStormReport on any social media platform when posting pictures of the damage to property.

Citizens using this hashtag will help Emergency Services better understand the location, storm intensity, and other relevant information within the county.

This hashtag will also assist Emergency Management when reporting information to the National Weather Service. When posting and using the hashtag, please include the approximate time and location of occurrence.

Citizens can also email Emergency Management at EMA@stmarysmd.com with pictures, information, location and time of damage.

Social media posts should not be used to report emergencies but are another tool to help us respond and provide services. In the event of an emergency, you should always immediately dial 9-1-1.

For more information on Emergency Management and tips on how to Be informed, Make a plan, and Build a kit, go to https://www.stmarysmd.com/es/ema/.