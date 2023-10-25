Claire Ann DeLozier, age 70, passed away on October 16, 2023, surrounded by her loving family in Leonardtown, Maryland.

Born September 28, 1953 in Washington, D.C., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Ernest Bowles and Mary Josephine Neade Bowles.

Claire spent her life in service to her family, church, and community. She was a pool shark and an even fiercer card player. She had an amazing belly laugh and never drove anywhere without calling to talk with a friend or family member from the car. She loved a cool beach breeze and a good book. She signed every card, “Luv, as always,” and we know she meant it. She was a giver, a provider, and a woman of God.

Over a long career, spanning the financial and legal sectors, Claire became well-known and respected in the local community. Her intelligence, way with numbers, and kind heart ensured that all her customers received the best possible outcomes – whether when filing their taxes or financing a place to call home. She was a steadfast advocate and source of support for her clients. Claire made and kept many dear friendships throughout her career and was always a linchpin employee.

She was a dedicated member of St. Francis Xavier Church, serving actively as a Eucharistic Minister, lector, and bookkeeper for many years. She greatly loved her church community, especially the relationships made in supporting the Knights of Columbus and attending events with her brother Bob. Claire even found Catholic churches when traveling or away on vacation so that she could faithfully attend mass. Her faith was a source of strength and peace.

Claire loved taking trips with her girlfriends to gamble, go shopping at the outlets, or to celebrate birthdays and other milestones. Over the years she traveled to many places with friends and family. Annual beach vacations, family cruises, Disney for the grandkids, trips overseas to the Emerald Isle, Scotland, England, and Italy, will always be cherished memories for her loved ones.

Above all else, Claire was a dedicated wife, sister, mother, and MumMums. She prioritized her children and grandchildren, never missing a game, ceremony, or special event. She showed up ready to cheer, often with candy or a treat in her purse for afterward. She would move mountains for her daughters and always had a solution to every problem. Her grandchildren were an unparalleled source of pride and joy.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Francis “Stumpy” DeLozier, her two daughters, Heather Mattingly (Arthur) and Jenna Guzman (Michael), her grandchildren, Lauren, Cole, Julia, Reese, Tyler, and Aaron, and her brothers, Robert Bowles, and Ian Paul Briscoe (Linda), and best friend, Debbie Jager.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Shirley, and best friend, Margie Cheseldine.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, October 30, 2023 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 21370 Newtowne Neck Rd Leonardtown, MD 20650, with a Mass of Christian burial beginning at 11:30 a.m.. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, where Claire will be laid to rest in peace with her mother, father, and sister-in-law.

Pallbearers will be Cole Jackson Mattingly- grandson, Reese Patrick Mulliken- grandson, Greg Bowles-nephew, Daniel DeLozier- nephew, Sean Lumpkins- nephew, and Justin Cheseldine-Gass- nephew.

Honorary pallbearers will be Robbie Bowles- nephew, Brian Bowles- nephew, David DeLozier- nephew, and Matthew Jager- nephew.

