Clarence Edward Tucker, Sr.

Clarence Edward Tucker, 86, of Bel Alton, MD died peacefully on May 9, 2023, at his residence in Bel Alton, MD. Clarence was born on July 8, 1936, in Washington, DC to the late John Edward Tucker and the late Dora Lee Windsor Tucker. Clarence enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his farm-building projects while mentoring his children and grandchildren, and being active with his church.

Clarence was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years, Louise Ann Tucker, his daughter, Victoria Renee Tucker, and his four brothers Buster, Owen, Bernard, and Stanley Tucker. Clarence leaves behind his four children, Clarence Edward “Eddie” (Missy) Tucker Jr., Laura (Justin) Decker, Sheila (John) Horsewood, John Clement Tydings “Ty” (Stacy) Tucker, sixteen grandchildren, and seventeen great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for Clarence’s Life Celebration Visitation on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with Prayers at 7:00 pm at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 8855 Chapel Point Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius Catholic Church with Father Clifford officiating. Repass will be provided in the Church Hall following mass. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital online, by phone (800-822-6344), or by mail to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Pallbearers for the services will be: Clarence “Tuck” Tucker III, Matthew Thompson, David Evers, Jesse Cusic, Roger Moody, Jacob Moody, Keith Decker III, Matthew Bailey, John “Shane” Horsewood Jr., Bryan Davis, Michael “Mike” Graham, Mickalei “Mickey” Meyer, Jeremie Lauga and John Tucker Jr.

