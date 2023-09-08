"Clarise" Ethel Young

Ethel Clarise Young, was born on April 27, 1945, in Budds Creek, Maryland to the late Bernadine E. Fenwick and Andrew S. Bush. She peacefully departed this life on September 2, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Clarise received her education in the St. Mary’s County Public School system. She was employed by the St. Mary’s County Board of Education, retiring with 24 years of services.

Clarise was a very caring and loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend, she gave of herself very willing. You would so often find her enjoying a chat one the phone with her family and friends. She loved to dance, including hand dancing. She was a delicious cook and exemplary hostess, always having family dinners and holiday gatherings. A family favorite was her stuffed ham. She was a fashionista and always dressed to the hilt. She enjoyed shopping for nice clothes. Her favorite past times included: watching her favorite soap operas (The Young and the Restless & the Bold and Beautiful), and watching her favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys, game shows, playing Bingo and cards, shopping and going to yard sales.

Clarise leaves to cherish her precious memories, her children: Greta C. Thomas, Catherine C. Bush, Daniel S. Young, Floyd A. Young (Lissette), Keith A. Young, Bernadette Y. Day (Alvin); Siblings: Catherine A. Smith (Robert), Margaret T. Moore (William), Thomas B. Bush (Helen), Clarence Bush, George W. Bush. In addition to cherishing her memories are her grandchildren (24), great-grandchildren (18), great-great grandchildren (2); a dear sister-friend Bernadette Allen. God Children: James Thomas (Pee-Wee), Ryan Baker, LaVetta King and Regina Major and a host of many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Clarise was also preceded in death by her husband, Ernest S. Young, daughter, Sharon E. McMillian; granddaughter, Nakia R. Bush; great-grandsons, Kendall King and Jayce Lloyd; companion, Francis K. Ford; and siblings: Anne M. Baker (George), James A. Bush, Martha M. Carter, John K. Bush, Joseph L. Bush and Cleveland T. Fenwick.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 11, 2023 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Henry Briscoe at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Francis Baker, James Bush, Wayne Carter, Cleveland Fenwick, Travis Smith and DeWayne Young. Honorary pallbearers will be: Scott Bush, Tommy Bush, Timmy Bush, Francis Carter, Greg Colbert, Robert Q. Baker and Joe-Joe Yates.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.