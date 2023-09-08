Clarius Clark

It is with great sadness that the family of Clarius Tracy Clark announces her passing on September 2, 2023 at the age of 83. Born in Toms Creek, Virginia on February 14, 1940 she was raised by her mother and father, Rilda and Thomas Holbrook. Clarius will forever be remembered as a cherished wife, sister, mother, grandmother, friend, and member of the community.

Clarius married her high school sweetheart William (Bill) Clark on May 4, 1959 in Aurora, Illinois. After settling down in Mechanicsville, MD she started her career as a media specialist for the St. Mary’s County Public School System. In her free time, she enjoyed raising her grandchildren, spending time with her family and friends, and shopping.

Clarius is survived by her husband, Bill Clark and her sisters, Orlies Dreas and Glada Hearn; her children David Alan Clark (Patti), Danny Edward Clark (Randy), and Tracy Clark Levine (Scott); her grandchildren Jennifer L. Clark, Alan T. Clark (Leah), and Clark T. Levine; and her brother-in-laws George Clark (Josie), Steve Clark (Margaret), and sister-in-law Sue Pierce.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 11, 2023 in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM, where a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow directly after at Queen of Peace Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Alan Clark, Clark Levine, Scott Levine, Larry Hill, Pat Tennyson, and Francis Tennyson. Friends and family are invited to attend to pay their respects, share stories, and offer their support to one another during this difficult time.

Clarius’ legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will endure, and she will always be remembered as a beacon of light in the lives of those she touched.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Clarius’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.