LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation.
Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center at 26600 North Sandgates Road, during the closure.
We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we upgrade the facility.
For information on convenience centers or the landfill, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Recycling-Solid-Waste/.
Nothing but poor planning, mismanaged design and a lack of contract oversight. The work is needed there, but it could be done while it remains open or at least opened on the weekend. I would imagine the PoP is close to the end and now the county wants to see it finished so they don’t pay an extension fee but the work could have been completed earlier had there been proper oversight and management of cost, schedule and performance.
