LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Department of Public Works & Transportation announces the Clements Convenience Center will be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022, for approximately four weeks for renovation.

Residents may use the Charlotte Hall Convenience Center located at 37707 New Market Turner Road, or the Oakville Convenience Center at 26600 North Sandgates Road, during the closure.

We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience while we upgrade the facility.

For information on convenience centers or the landfill, please visit https://www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/Recycling-Solid-Waste/.