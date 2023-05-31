Cliffton On The Potomac Scheduled To Receive Water Main Upgrades

NEWBURG, Md. – The Department of Public Works Utilities Division will enhance the water system’s reliability in the Cliffton on the Potomac neighborhood by installing two water main interconnections. Construction will start in June and include Overlook Circle to Channelview Drive and Sylvan Turn to Cliffton Drive in Newburg.

The contractor is scheduled to work Monday through Saturday, weather permitting, and construction is expected to last approximately eight months. There will be truck traffic as well as construction-related noise across the project site, while the more visible and impactful portion of the work will occur just south of the Channelview and Meadowview Drives intersection.

When the new waterlines are connected to the existing system, specific residents will experience an anticipated one-time, 2–4 hour disruption of water service. They will be notified 48 hours prior to service interruption.

For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works Project Manager, Cameron Neal, at 240-585-0536 or NealC@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.