Clinton Teen Killed In Car Crash

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Friday morning in Camp Springs. The deceased driver is 18-year-old Leyah Ellis of Clinton.

On June 2, 2023, at approximately 7:00 am, officers were on routine patrol in the 4700 block of Auth Place when they located a single vehicle collision. Officers immediately went to check for victims where they located Ellis.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was traveling eastbound on Auth Place when for reasons now under investigation she lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number PP23060200000508.