Coastal Flood Watch In Effect From Friday Evening Through Saturday Afternoon

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – Residents of St. Marys County are being warned of possible tidal flooding starting from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, low lying areas along the shoreline may experience up to one foot of inundation above ground level.

High tides on Friday night and Saturday morning are most likely to be affected, with tides reaching two to two and a half feet above normal. At 3.5 feet, water is expected to cover roads on Saint George Island, and approach structures while inundation will occur in multiple marinas off St. Mary’s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property.

Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.

St Marys River at Straits Point

MLLW Categories – Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft

MHHW Categories – Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft

Total

Day/Time

ft MLLW Total

Tide

ft MLLW Departure

Tide

ft from Norm

ft Waves Impact Flood 27/08 AM 2.7 1.1 1.3 1.1 None 27/10 PM 2.7 1.1 1.4 1.0 None 28/08 AM 2.7 1.1 1.4 2.0 None 28/10 PM 3.6 2.0 2.2 2.0 Moderate 29/09 AM 3.6 2.0 2.3 1.0 Moderate 29/10 PM 3.1 1.5 1.7 1.0 Minor