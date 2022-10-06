COLD CASE: 25th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Elizabeth Sloane

LA PLATA, Md. – Today marks the 25th anniversary of the homicide of Elizabeth Sloane, a 33-year old resident of Capitol Heights, Maryland.

Her case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Elizabeth and her family.

On October 6th, 1997 at approximately 6pm, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a field near the Charles County Fairgrounds. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased female wrapped in a blanket.

The female, identified as Elizabeth Sloane, was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office where her death was ruled a homicide.

If you have information about this crime, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.