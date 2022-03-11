INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 14th anniversary of the homicide of Austin Brown, a 39-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Austin and his family.

On March 11, 2008 at approximately 6 a.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to 4450 Livingston Road for a death investigation. They located the victim shot in his residence several hours prior to being discovered.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.