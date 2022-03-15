WALDORF, Md. – Today marks the 20th anniversary of the homicide of Eric Hill, a 27-year old resident of Waldorf. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Eric and his family.

On March 15, 2002 at approximately 1am, officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the area of Turtle Dove Place in Waldorf for a shooting. They located the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

If you have information, or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Crime Solvers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.