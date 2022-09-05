Collette Ann Traas, 58, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on September 1, 2022. Collette is survived by her loving family. She will truly be missed.

Survived by her husband, Robert Traas of Lakeland, Florida, sister, Jeanine Van Wormer, of Lusby, Maryland and son, John Traas, of Lusby, Maryland.

Memorial Donation Suggestion Linda L Kelley Animal Shelter.

A celebration of life will be forthcoming.

