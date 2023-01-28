Commission For Women Seeks Nominations For Women’s History Month Award Ceremony

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women is pleased to announce the annual Women’s History Month brunch and awards ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Braddock Hall & Conference Center, Bay District Volunteer Fire Department (doors open at 10:30 a.m.). This annual event celebrates and recognizes the accomplishments of women and girls in our county.

This year’s event theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories”. St. Mary’s County is fortunate to have many women and girls in our community who have made a positive impact through volunteer service. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments!

Nominations are now open for the “Woman of the Year” and “Woman of Tomorrow” awards. Deadline to submit nominations is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023.

For event information, tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or to submit a nomination, please visit stmarysmd.com/cwawards. For questions, please call (301) 475-4200, ext.1680.

Event proceeds support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship fund through the College of Southern Maryland, which was established to help returning non-traditional students to further their educational goals.

About the Commission for Women

The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) champions women’s issues and concerns. The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family, and legal rights. This very active group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize some of the female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community.

For more information, visit stmarysmd.com/cw.