Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance Visits Chesapeake Plastics During Business Appreciation Week

LUSBY, Md. – On Tuesday, May 9, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) participated in Business Appreciation Week (BAW) site visits.

Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance visited Chesapeake Plastics located in Lusby. Established in 2003 by Steven Moore and Mark McGrath, Chesapeake Plastics provides affordable injection molding services. Over time, the company has grown its capacity to produce custom parts from concept to production. Their rapid prototyping process allows them to produce a mold of a part in less than one week.

Chesapeake Plastics is proud to serve the Mid-Atlantic area, including Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. They also assist customers nationwide with their injection mold needs.

To learn more about Chesapeake Plastics and the other businesses that participated in this year’s BAW visits, check out our website at www.ChooseCalvert.com/BAW.