WALDORF, Md. – Start the school year with Commissioner Amanda M. Stewart, M.Ed. (District 3) at her annual “Back-to-School” Community Fiesta on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Regency Furniture Stadium (11765 St. Linus Drive, Waldorf). Pre-K through 12-grade students who register and attend a Charles County school will receive a backpack filled with supplies. This is a drive-through distribution event only.

Sponsorships provided by Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, Charles County Health Department, Charles County Library, Charles County Parks Recreation and Tourism, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County Commission for Women.

To register for the event and drawings, visit https://bit.ly/3JZgt4f.

Follow event updates on social media using the hashtag #BacktoSchoolFiesta. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.