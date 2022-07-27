GREAT MILLS, Md. – At their weekly meeting, the St. Mary’s County Board of Commissioners approved a 50-year lease on 20 acres of land near the Great Mills swimming pool as the site of a future YMCA.

The board passed the resolution by a 4-0-1 vote, with Todd Morgan[R] abstaining from the vote.

The project’s total cost is expected to be just over $22.1 million, with roughly $16.1 million coming from St. Mary’s County.

The lease will include the Great Mills pool property, however, the pool will remain under operation by the county until the other facilities are constructed.

The additional funding is expected to come from a capital fundraiser being managed by the leaseholder, YMCA of the Chesapeake. The campaign is expected to begin in early 2023, according to YMCA of the Chesapeake’s CEO, Robbie Gill.

They also anticipate working with St. Mary’s County to obtain an additional $2 million in grant funding, a number they said is relatively anticipated.

“I still believe it should not be a taxpayer-funded project,” Morgan said. “I do think it’s quasi-disservice to our Recs and Parks staff to think that they’re not capable of doing projects such as this. But I know I’m going to be outvoted on this one.”

The architecture and engineering of the project, which will sprawl across over 42,000 square feet, are being done at a cost of roughly $1 million.

That cost is included in the county’s contribution to the project.

The finalized project will be passed in December by the incoming Board of Commissioners.

