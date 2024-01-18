Commissioners Of St. Mary’s County Announce Budget Briefing

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) will host Budget Briefing for fiscal year (FY) 2025 on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, during their regular business meeting, in the CSMC Meeting Room, located in the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. The Budget Briefing will include discussion on the following topics:

The economy

Property tax credits

Upcoming requests

Budget flexibility

Community members are encouraged to attend or watch this Budget Briefing. Meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the SMCG YouTube Channel.

Additionally, the CSMC are pleased to announce the launch of a new online engagement page for the FY2025 Budget, available to the public at: http://bit.ly/SMCGFY25Budget. From this Budget Engage Page residents can learn about the budget process, view the budget timeline and meeting schedule, watch meeting videos, and even leave feedback on local priorities – all in one place!

“As we enter this budget season, we know there will be significant challenges and competing needs across our community,” said Commissioner President, Randy Guy. “Our goal is to produce a balanced and fiscally sound budget, that considers the needs and priorities of the residents we serve. It will take collaboration, flexibility, and community engagement to get us there, and we hope this briefing and new online platform will help our residents stay informed.”

For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.