Community Comes Together To Support CSM Students In 2023 With $1.6 Million In Donations

LA PLATA, Md. – As the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) wraps up 2023, the CSM Foundation reports that the southern Maryland community delivered in abundance as it does every year. Extraordinary generosity capped off a year in which the CSM Foundation raised more than $1.6 million from 514 donors who gave 2,189 gifts.

More than $152,000 of that total was raised by 354 donors since the Nov. 28 Giving Tuesday event where donations supported CSM’s Help a Hawk Fund, which was established to provide aid to students who are experiencing financial hardship due to sudden, unexpected or unforeseen circumstances that impact a student’s ability to remain in school. Other Giving Tuesday donations targeted campus programs and athletics.

“Wherever donors chose to direct their money, they know that it is going toward providing access and opportunities to those seeking higher education and workforce training,” said Toni Kruszka ’11, acting executive director of the CSM Foundation. “Every year, we are blown away by the generosity of our employees, alumni and friends, and this year is no exception. The support of our community is truly amazing. On behalf of the CSM Foundation, we thank our generous donors and wish our entire southern Maryland community a warm and safe holiday season. Cheers to the new year and new beginnings! Together, we are CSM PROUD!”

Gifts to the CSM Foundation of every size help change lives in Southern Maryland. For information on how to establish a scholarship, or become a donor, email csmfoundation@csmd.edu. Scholarship donations are tax-deductible.

The CSM Foundation, a nonprofit, 501(c)3 charitable organization established in 1970, helps increase access to higher education at CSM through scholarship funding and assures the excellence of that education by raising and managing funds for college projects and objectives – including workforce development in Southern Maryland. The CSM Foundation is comprised of a tri-county, all-volunteer board of directors. To learn more about the CSM Foundation or to donate, visit the CSM Foundation online.