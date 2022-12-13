Community Mediation Services At The St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County and the St. Mary’s County Health Department announce the launch of mediation support services at the new St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.



Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County (CMSMC) provides conflict management education and coaching, as well as mediation support services that empower people to turn conflict into conversation. CMSMC will offer free services by appointment at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub on Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., including:

General Mediation – Sibling/Friend, Neighbor, or Landlord/Tenant disputes

Family Mediation – Separation/Divorce, Co-parenting, Elder Care

Parent-Teen Mediation

Individualized conflict management coaching

Conflict Management Workshops

“No one is immune to conflict, but often we don’t know what to do when confronted with a difficult situation,” said Mia Bowers, Executive Director of Community Mediation of St. Mary’s County. “We are here to provide support for individuals, families, or groups at any stage of conflict. There are no issues too big or too small.”



“Conflicts can hinder a person’s relationships and success in life, including their ability to maintain good health,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Conflict resolution training and mediation services decrease stress, support healthy relationships, prevent violence, and allow people to focus more on their health.”



To learn more about the CMSMC services or to request an appointment, please visit www.communitymediationsmc.org.



To learn more about the Health Hub, please visit smchd.org/hub.