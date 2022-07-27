Construction Crane Collapses On Huntingtown Home

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On July 22, 2022, at approximately 8:50 a.m., units responded to the 2600 block of Merry Way in Holbrook Estates for a reported collapsed crane.

Upon arrival, units found a construction crane that had collapsed into the second floor of a family home.

A hydraulic fluid leak from the crane is believed to be the cause of the collapse.

There were no injuries reported, and units were able to secure the fluid leak.

Units operated on scene for approximately 30 minutes before returning to quarters.

The estimated loss and damages caused by the crane collapse is currently unknown.

All photos courtesy of the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department

