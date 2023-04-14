Construction Worker Builds Savings With $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

OXON HILL, Md. – An Oxon Hill man who enjoys bingo- and crossword-themed scratch-off tickets tried his luck recently with the sixth edition of the $100,000 Crossword game. The construction worker wound up in the Lottery Winner’s Circle, celebrating a $100,000 top-prize win.

Accompanied by his brother, the lucky winner shared the story of his big win on the $10 instant ticket he purchased at 7-Eleven #36747 in Oxon Hill. He said he took the game home and was playing it at night while watching TV. “He couldn’t believe it,” the brother said, relating the winner’s reaction when he discovered the prize. “He called me right away.”

The winner said he plans to save the prize and boost his bank account with the winnings. The 7-Eleven that sold the instant ticket is one of several of his favorite Lottery retailers. The store, located at 5622 St. Barnabas Road, will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Crossword game went on sale in August 2022 and now has one top prize remaining. The game is still packed with other prizes, ranging from three $10,000 prizes down to more than 111,000 $10 prizes.