Corporal Nicholas Cargill Named 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Detention Center (CCDC) Director Brandon Foster, along with Sheriff Troy Berry and members of the CCSO and CCDC Command Staff, are proud to announce that Corporal Nicholas Cargill has been named the 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year.

Corporal Cargill was nominated to receive this recognition due to his outstanding dedication to the Detention Center. Throughout the year, he was commended several times by his superior officers for his willingness to step in and do whatever it took to ensure operations were running smoothly. In January of 2022, when a snowstorm hindered several members of the kitchen staff from being able to come to work, Cpl. Cargill volunteered to assist the kitchen in preparing trays and dispersing meals. In February, Cpl. Cargill also used his personal time to assist with a project for the expansion of the Intake Unit – a tremendous help to the Intake Supervisor. Additionally, when there was a staffing emergency and help was needed in the Custody and Security Section, Cpl. Cargill was temporarily reassigned to a Security Team. He was commended for his teamwork, positive attitude, and commitment to the mission of the Detention Center.

In perhaps one of his biggest endeavors in 2022, Cpl. Cargill assumed responsibility in coordinating the 2022 Charles County Correctional Officers Association (CCCOA) annual toy drive. Cpl. Cargill, along with assistance from other officers, was able to raise $19,000 in monetary donations and $10,000 in donated toys for the Children’s Aid Society. Over 1,000 local children benefited from these efforts.

Corporal Cargill’s additional tasks and projects in 2022 were completed while maintaining his duties in the Transport Unit, at times as acting Supervisor, and often arriving early and staying late.

“Corporal Cargill’s dedication to the Corrections Division and his humility set an example for officers to follow,” said Director Brandon Foster. “He earned this recognition. We are thankful for his hard work and proud of all that he has accomplished thus far in his career.”

“Our Correctional Officers do an excellent job of maintaining safety and security and providing services for the Detention Center, and Corporal Cargill is an exceptional officer to represent that Division of the Agency,” said Sheriff Berry. “It’s our honor to recognize him as the 2022 Correctional Officer of the Year.”

