Cpl. Thomas Bowen Awarded 2023 Non-Academy Instructor Of The Year For Corrections

Credit: Deputy Warden Michael Pilkerton and Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services Police & Correctional Training Commissions

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s very own Cpl. Thomas Bowen was recently awarded with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Police and Correctional Training Commissions (MPCTC) 2023 Non-Academy Instructor of the Year for Corrections.

Cpl. Bowen serves as a Booking/Floor Officer within the Operations Section of the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

According to a post made by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office congratulating the Cpl., Bowen has been a certified General Academics Instructor through MPCTC since 2019 and is certified as a transport officer, crisis intervention officer, and FTO. He has provided valuable in-house, in-service training for veteran personnel and new hires. When requested, he also assists the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy with instructor-related tasks. His expertise and teaching style are well respected by his peers.

