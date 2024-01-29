Crime Solvers Offering Cash Reward In Shooting Case At St. Charles Towne Center

WALDORF, Md. – On January 25, at 8 p.m., officers responded to Mall Circle for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with a gunshot wound to her arm. She was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

A preliminary investigation showed the woman was getting in her vehicle, which was parked near the food court, when two males approached in a car, ordered her out of her vehicle and shot her during a robbery attempt. The suspects fled in an unknown type vehicle.

Detectives are pursuing leads and ask anyone with information to contact Detective Johnson at 301-609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to the arrest of the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

