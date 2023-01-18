Crisis Counseling Services Now Available At St. Mary's County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department announces the launch of crisis evaluation and counseling services at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Services are available Monday – Friday between 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.



The Health Hub provides the following crisis services to help individuals with substance use disorder and/or mental health needs move into stabilization and, ultimately, into recovery:

Professional assessment of mental health and substance use recovery needs

Crisis stabilization counseling

Assistance in coordinating ongoing treatment with behavioral health professionals in the community

Linkage to other needed community resources and supports

Supportive connections to peers who have lived experiences with substance use and mental health recovery

Individuals who are in need of immediate assessment and counseling are able to walk in for assistance. Behavioral health professionals will focus on resolving the crisis the person is experiencing in a less intensive setting than a hospital and make connections to long term behavioral health counseling, medication management and community resources. At this time, persons who are actively suicidal, homicidal, experiencing extreme psychosis, incapacitated or those who may need medical care and/or immediate medications should use medical emergency mechanisms such as hospital emergency departments. 9-1-1 can be utilized for those experiencing a medical emergency. 9-8-8 is the national suicide and crisis lifeline for 24/7 support.



“With these services, we are starting to address a major gap in our local behavioral health care system. This is especially important as community demand for treatment of mental health and substance use disorders outpaces local capacity,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “As we continue to build clinical services at the Health Hub, we anticipate expanding the types of mental health and substance use crises appropriate for the Hub setting. We will also work towards increasing the hours the facility is open.”



Through a variety of community partners, the St. Mary’s County Health Hub also offers additional services, including a harm reduction program, conflict mediation, and primary care clinic. To learn more about the Health Hub, currently available services and future plans, please visit smchd.org/hub.