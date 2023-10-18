LUSBY, Md. – Calvert Deputies are searching for a missing adult male by the name of Leroy “Petey” Pickeral, 67 of Lusby. Pickeral is described as a white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 250 lbs., with long white hair with a goatee.

He was last seen in the Lusby area wearing a white/gray long sleeve shirt and dark jeans.

If you have any information in regards to the whereabouts of Mr. Pickeral, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. Please reference case # 23-74124.