Crosby Crushes Two Homers in 9-8 Victory

LANCASTER, Pa. – The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs picked up the series opener in Lancaster on Tuesday night, despite a late push by the Barnstormers. The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs led 8-1 before the Lancaster Barnstormers tied it in the eighth. Alex Crosby’s ninth-inning solo shot was the difference in the 9-8 victory.

Southern Maryland got the bats going in the first. Following a walk to Zach Collier, David Harris roped an RBI-double to left-center, scoring Collier to put the Blue Crabs ahead 1-0. In the second the Blue Crabs added two runs, as Ryan Haug ripped a double to left, scoring Braxton Lee. Haug later scored on a single to right from Jack Sundberg, putting Southern Maryland on top 3-0.

In the third inning, Alex Crosby drove a liner over the wall in right field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-0 edge. Lancaster battled back in the third, scoring a run on a sac fly.

In the fifth inning, the Blue Crabs broke out. Nile Ball walked a batter before hitting two batters to load the bases. With one out, Alex Crosby crushed a triple down the first baseline, clearing the bases to give the Blue Crabs a 7-1 lead. Southern Maryland would extend the lead to 8-1 on a sacrifice fly.

Lancaster stormed back from there. Melvin Mercedes hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to cut the deficit to 8-2. The Barnstormers linked four hits together in the sixth off of Daryl Thompson, cutting the Blue Crabs’ lead to 8-4. In the seventh, Nick Wells retired the first two batters before he surrendered a single and an opposite-field two-run shot, putting the Barnstormers within two runs.

In the bottom of the eighth, Patrick Baker (W, 5-1) entered the game, recording the first two outs. After a bunt single from Shawon Dunston, Melvin Mercedes smashed a two-run home run over the wall in right, tying the game.

With two outs in the ninth inning, Dominic DiSabatino (L, 3-3) retired the first two batters before Alex Crosby crushed a solo home run over the right field wall, giving the Blue Crabs a 9-8 edge. From there, Mat Latos pitched a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts, giving Southern Maryland a 9-8 victory.

The Blue Crabs pick up their 60th victory with the win tonight, moving to 60-25 on the season. The Blue Crabs are 12-7 in the second half, tied for the North Division lead in the second half. Southern Maryland will send Alex Merithew to the mound tomorrow, as they look to win the series over Lancaster.

